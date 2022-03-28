Every day we are subjected to our “leaders,” talking heads on TV, etc, talking about the war in Ukraine, showing pictures of the atrocities perpetrated upon women and children by the Russians, and wringing our hands about what Americans should do about it.
We watched, and wrung our hands about what to do when Germany nearly conquered all of Western Europe in WWI. Then we joined the fray, stopped the Germans and saved Europe. We watched and wrung our hands as Hitler overran several countries in Europe that started WWII, then we joined the war and saved Western Europe again. We watched, then joined the South Koreans to stop the communist invasion by the North Koreans. We watched the South Vietnamese being overtaken by the communist north, then joined that losing cause that cost 58,000 American lives. We wrung our hands over the situation in Iraq, then went in and lost 7,000 boys in that losing cause. We wrung our hands about what to do about the terrorists gathering in Afghanistan, and threw American boys into that losing cause, too.
When we stop wringing our hands and join the Ukrainians, I hope we do so with the resolve to use our full military capabilities against the Russians. Putin is not about to use nukes in this fight. He is a bully, but he does not want his country to be destroyed, but as long as he thinks he can cower our foolish leaders into letting him run wild, he will continue to do so until America stops wringing its hands and decides to actually do something militarily instead of sit around tables and talk about what a bad guy he is. If we wait for Europe to stop him without our military leading the way, he will succeed in his obsession to rebuild the old USSR. If our military is led by the same type of politicians who lost the Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq and then Afghanistan, Putin will succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.