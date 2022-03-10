Without hesitation, I am supporting Byron Gatewood’s candidacy for the Georgia 6th Congressional District seat. Byron’s leadership skills, small business experience, and Christian faith shows him to be the exceptional candidate in the GA 6 contest.
Byron is a Citizen-Soldier having served on active duty in the Army as an Intelligence Officer on overseas deployments and continues serving in the National Guard. The leadership skills and experience honed over years has given him the confidence and credibility to assess and develop practical solutions within the foreign and international relations arena. Balancing his academic study with practical, on the ground intelligence work separates him from other candidates during these unsettling times of global conflict.
As a small business owner during the pandemic, he is acutely aware of the challenges to create job opportunities under current policies incentivizing workers to stay home relying on the government to provide. His non-profit partnership with corporate clients to hire adults on the Autism spectrum has created a win-win situation for both companies and job seekers. Fiscally conservative, Byron knows the demands on business owners to meet payroll, manage budgets, and exceed customer service excellence expectations. Living with our means is expected of families and businesses – why not at the federal level?
Byron’s strong Christian faith continues to guide his principles in serving others. His passionate commitment in prioritizing sanctity of life issues is a very personal one for Byron. Respect for the family, religious liberties, and promoting life-affirming concerns are critically important to him and many other families here in Georgia.
Our local communities and the state of Georgia deserves a congressman who possesses the requisite hands-on leadership experiences, understands the local, state, and national priorities, and who is genuinely an energetic personality with fresh perspectives to represent the Georgia 6th district constituents in Congress.
Check him out and I think you will agree – vote for Byron Gatewood in the May primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.