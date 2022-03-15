The lead story on the front page of the Marietta Daily Journal Feb. 22 was the downsizing of Roswell Street Baptist Church due to the decrease in membership. This church has been an anchor for the people of this community for many years. The church’s message is one of love, peace, and hope.
America was built on thousands of churches like Roswell Street. The pulpits rang out with the need for humility, truth, and wisdom. The Bible was the first real book written that all other great books sprang from: in literature, history, morality, ethics, and philosophy. America was sensible, rational, unified, powerful, rich, and respected largely as a result of these teachings.
Now that we have become secularized, we have a society that is suffering from loneliness, anxiety, drugs, arrogance, ignorance, and corruption at all levels. We are weaker and largely irrational. Confusion is taught as truth, and truth is discarded as secondary to feelings. History is unimportant, and science is no longer debated, but mandated by government.
The current situation in Canada illustrates the upside-down politics of secularism. The leaders have no idea how to deal with issues that are important to people and that impact their lives negatively. They use a sledge hammer to deal with issues of the people instead of an olive branch. In reality, their leaders are simply addicted to power.
We have the same situation developing in this country. Much of what is known now was known three months after COVID was first “identified” by a questionable PCR test in California. Ever since then we have been kept abreast of the current test results on a daily basis. The press has been hysterical from the first day, and their suppression of freedom of speech has been devastating to understanding the pandemic.
Churches were closed. Nursing home occupants were isolated, and left to die without loved ones with them. Kids were tortured with masks, and separated from their friends. Parents discovered via Zoom that their kids were being exposed to critical race theory. This is what the world resembled before Jesus arrived 2000 years ago.
The principles laid down in the Bible and the Sermon on the Mount in particular, provided a solid foundation for individuals, families, countries, and civilizations for hundreds of years. Now we have decided to put man on the throne, and throw out ”in God we Trust!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.