I just finished reading Mr. Roger Hines 'Opinion Article" in a recent MDJ edition. I believe that Mr. Hines is a nice man. I have read some of his MDJ articles over the years and understand that he is very conservative.
I believe that everyone has a right to an opinion regarding their political views, but those views should cause no realistic harm. However, his latest article titled “What are liberals afraid of?” is just pure poppy-cock! Humbug!
At first he notes that the number of his hand-picked Republican individuals were "not" afraid of anything. (No Democrats noted.) These included Barry (... Let’s nuke them with or without presidential consent) Goldwater and Clarence (checkered sensualist past) Thomas. I did notice though that he left out such individuals, Democrats all, as John Lewis, Frederick Douglas, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. These individuals were certainly not afraid to assert their liberal principals.
In addition, I did not notice that they manifested tentacles that harbored and spread fear everywhere among our citizens as insinuated by the author.
Mr. Hines suggested that when liberals get offended they abort meaningful debate. Let me remind the author that the Georgia Republican candidate for the US Senate shamefully needed many, many months of cajoling to acquiesce to debate his Democratic opponent. But I must have missed the Democratic candidate insinuating that his opponent was a “fascist.”
Mr. Hines next states that “Liberals are afraid of laughter.” He notes that the conservatives on Fox and Newsmax laugh and enjoy their work while the liberals of CNN and MSMBC are humorless and solemn. The news that they are reporting is a serious public responsibility and is not to be taking with jocular fashion. So much for puerility! The author declared that LBJ’s 1964 "War on Poverty" was a "flop." That program was a continuation of one of FDR’s New Deal social programs. If a flop, ask the millions and millions of poor people that it helped with work, homeownership and economic opportunities.
Lastly, Mr. Hines is absolutely correct when he states that liberals (and a significant percentage of our population) have the “hibbie-gibbes” when it comes to DJT (Trump).
He truly is an atypical president, author of the big lie who is currently under investigation in three states for voter tampering issues, tax fraud and theft of super-sensitive government documents. Nice guy, someone to emulate!
