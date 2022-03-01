A letter from J. Michael Treadaway, Esq. appeared in the MDJ on 2/3/22 in which he excoriated columnist, Kevin Foley, again, stating the MDJ should "can" Foley.
Mr. Treadaway has several objections to Foley's 1/21/22 column, none of which, in fact, has merit. Following is just one example.
Treadaway found fault with Foley's "pejorative asides . . . such as his reference to the recent Georgia election security legislation as Gov. 'Kemp's anti-democratic, anti-American pig...a filth-smeared swine,' and 'Jim Crow in a suit and tie the governor proudly wears.'" This is an example of Treadaway's strategic use of an ellipse to remove the part of Foley's sentence referencing putting lipstick on Kemp's election law pig. This technique makes it easier for the reader to misconstrue Foley's words; to assume Foley is calling the governor a pig, a "filth smeared swine."
Treadaway also refers to the recent "election security" law, SB 202, such that if people find fault with the law, they must be opposed to election security. Rather, the law is titled the "Election Integrity Act of 2021," not the Election Security Act of 2021. The law has 53 Sections, 49 of which provide substantive changes to existing statutes or create new statutes. So, yes, there are sections which deal with election security, but there are many other sections which do so much more, such as: taking certain powers from the duly elected Secretary of State and placing such powers in the hands of the chairperson of the State Election Board, elected by the General Assembly rather than by the people; and creating a procedure for the State Election Board to remove local election officials after "performance reviews."
It's easy to see how the new law may infuse politics into the elections process in Georgia. Two examples. As a result of SB202, the Lincoln County Elections Board was abolished, and the Republican-controlled Lincoln County Commission then elected a new board, which is closing all polling locations in the county except one central location [source-AJC 12/29/21]. There is an ongoing "review" to determine if the local Fulton County Elections Board is to be replaced by people voted in by the State Elections Board [source-AJC 12/23/21].
So, one can see how Gov. Kemp's SB202 becomes a political animal, an "anti-democratic, anti-American pig...a filth smeared swine," as says Kevin Foley, to Mr. Treadaway's mortification!
