In Kevin Foley's 10-15-21 MDJ local columnist "Secession and civil war" article, he describes and implies that Republicans are anti-constitution people. He states that they appear white, middle-aged, middle-class, well fed and clothed and drive late model vehicles.
It's my theory that he arrived at that description while he was staring into his bathroom mirror. In my humble opinion, Kevin simply described himself, except for the middle-aged part. Maybe someday he will wake up and become a Republican.
Mr. Foley ends his typical hateful article by writing and implying that the GOP wants to tank the U.S. economy. As a genuine Irishman, I can recognize a bunch of bull when I see it.
Having been a lengthy and loyal advocate of the printed newspaper, I look forward to walking out my driveway each morning to pick up my MDJ newspaper. Unfortunately, Mr. Kevin Foley's articles each week are always full of hate and always have something detestable and offensive to say about President Donald Trump, whom he now refers to as the Other Guy.
It's my personal opinion that the quality of the MDJ would experience a sizable increase if Mr. Foley's articles would experience a sizable decrease. I know several other MDJ readers who feel exactly the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.