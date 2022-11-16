The recent elections have caused some to assert their religious beliefs including in MDJ editorials.
Abraham Lincoln did not belong to any church and probably not because he couldn’t find one. His friends suggested that religion could help organize people and had utility for those he hoped to lead. Since the beginning of time, individuals have associated with those who held similar beliefs. Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, and Kant wrote about God. There are things groups, such as religious groups, can do more effectively than can individuals. The hospital where I was born, Mercy Hospital, in Toledo likely began with Catholic money.
Over years, churches or synagogues helped many community causes, and still do today. Some politicians hope to lead large groups so they profess agreement with religious values. Many religions preach the Golden Rule which must include tolerance for others. Some believers memorize The Book of Mormon, the Bible, the Koran.
Abraham Lincoln was once running for Congress and his opponent was a very effective preacher named Peter Cartwright who had his own church. Lincoln attended one of his sermons. According to Jon Meacham in “And There Was Light,” “When Cartwright came to the altar call, summoning sinners to accept the Lord and be saved, he saw Lincoln sitting, declining to rise.”
“If you are not going to repent and go to heaven, Mr. Lincoln,” Cartwright cried, “where are you going?” “I’m going to Congress, Brother Cartwright,” Lincoln replied.
