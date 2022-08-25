A recent headline in a Washington D.C. newspaper reads: “Biden releases 250,000 unaccompanied migrant children into U.S.” That Bizarro World fact goes along with the estimate from experts that the Democrats in charge of our borders have allowed nearly five million illegal border crossings since they took over the White House. Even NPR says more Americans than not say we are watching an “invasion.”
My Republican friends assure me they are as outraged about this catastrophe as I am as an independent voter. I have my doubts that all of them are paying attention to GOP headquarters on this one. Common sense tells us that if someone is pro-enforcement on borders and immigration, they would do everything possible to fight this invasion. That is not what is happening.
A group of Republican state legislators here in Georgia are planning a bill that would grant taxpayer-financed K-12 private school tuition labeled as “school choice” to illegal alien students whose families “migrate” to our state.
It seems that the House Republicans in Washington who run the “Freedom Caucus” have started state branches of this group and have a chapter in Georgia – the “Georgia Freedom Caucus Network.” They assure us they are “conservatives.” They sent out an email alert last week boasting that they had successfully fought for “school choice” for all students in Arizona and would be pushing the same law here.
A 1982 Supreme Court decision says American taxpayers must fund a K-12 education in our public schools. There is no requirement that we expand that benefit to private schools. It is easy to have “school choice” laws here while excluding the illegals from the benefit.
Rewarding and encouraging millions of illegal aliens to come to Georgia is not a conservative ideal. It will not deter illegal immigration into Georgia. It certainly will not produce more votes.
The Georgia Freedom Caucus Network is 100% GOP. Somebody should tell them to back off the promise of taxpayer-funded private school education for illegals. Republicans who were not aware of this lunacy should pay closer attention, think for themselves - and speak up.
