I know people point to the other guy and talk about “echo chambers” but I am (as a former voter of the guy) going to point my finger at my own. Donald Trump feels cheated by the 2020 election. His hubris needs a scapegoat so he points outward. Here is the honest truth though. If he had shown just a small sense of decorum, the tiniest bit, he would have won his election in a landslide. His policies were working and anyone could see that. He was his own problem.
He became Georgia’s problem when he came down to “help” in our Senate runoff race. His idea of helping is spending most of his rally talking about how he was cheated and making people wonder if it was worth voting. What? Now he is coming back to our state to lose the governor’s seat (hey folks, look at how strong Gov. Kemp was during the pandemic, how many jobs he has brought to our state, how many schools and businesses he helped keep open). Primarying a strong governor is beyond tone deaf, it is ensuring the other guy has more ammo for the fight.
I am sure Mr. Trump’s acolytes will huff and puff about this just like the other side does when they don’t get their dessert either. I think it is time we all take our fingers out of our ears and open our eyes before Georgia starts to look like Chicago or New York. I love liberty. How about you?
