A few comments concerning our current state of the union. Based upon the current situation in America, it appears we are being hoodwinked by a group of fools in Washington who do not appreciate nor do they love the greatest country in the world. Two famous people, George Santayana who said: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it” and Winston Churchill who repeated this concept have given us a lesson on how to survive as a free nation. What is glaringly obvious about our government “leaders” trying to “transform” our style of government and economic system, is they fail to heed history. Of course these leaders have been educated and influenced by college educators who do not educate, but indoctrinate their students on historically proven failed systems that have ruined once powerful nations, enslaved and or killed millions of people who did not want nor agree with these leaders nor their system of government.
Do these supposed leaders not know or remember who Hitler, Stalin, Castro, Mussolini, and Mao Tse Tung were? And these fools want to “transform” America into a socialist state? We have a new kid on the block now, Vlad Putin. A bully just like the aforementioned. How have we been told how to treat a bully? Just like old Mike, the philosopher, Tyson said: “Everybody has a plan until you punch them in the mouth,” This is what we must do to Putin.
