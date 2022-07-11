President Biden only cares about our pain at the pump insofar as it affects the mid-term elections. His half-hearted attempts to lower the price of gas will undoubtedly cease around December.
Candidate Joe Biden promised that he would end the fossil fuel industry. As President, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day. He has also driven up private and public financing costs of oil drilling, halted drilling on public lands, curtailed oil and gas leases, and expanded wind turbines on public lands. The message has been sent that the oil industry is being shut down.
Making energy production more expensive and difficult causes the price of gas to go up.
If you look at a graph of gas prices since Biden took office, they have steadily increased and were already high and rising when the Ukraine invasion started.
Climate zealots in the Biden administration want high prices to force us to buy EVs. Biden’s economic adviser Brian Deese recently said to CNN regarding keeping gas prices high: “It’s about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm.” That is how President Biden really feels about high gas prices – his focus is on climate change, not the American people.
Electricity to power those cars comes from natural gas. Natural gas is primarily methane, and methane, when it’s leaked out to the atmosphere can turbocharge the climate crisis.
Petroleum is used in everything made of plastic, as well as in: cars, aspirin, fertilizer, asphalt, tires, wind turbines, solar panels, houses, paints, artificial limbs, yarn, cosmetics, medical supplies, jets, toys – and literally thousands of everyday products.
President Biden wants to end net carbon emissions by 2050. The G7 leaders were not quite on board with Biden’s plan. The Japanese Prime Minister told Biden that they could not meet the 2050 goal, but he promised they would try to do better. Germany is revamping their coal industry, as are several of its European neighbors. A few years ago, the UK’s wind turbine industry was literally dead in the water for lack of wind. They brought in diesel-powered blowers to make the turbines turn. How does that make any sense?
What about the fuel it takes to keep our commercial planes in the sky – including Air Force One? Are the greenies proposing that we use hot air balloons to travel?
