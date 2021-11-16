I, like I’m sure many of my fellow Cobb County residents, have found it more expensive this year than any before to put together a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the economic policies of the Biden administration. As this is the 400th anniversary of this great American day of giving thanks for our blessings and freedom, I wanted to help ensure my fellow Cobb Countians had the best Thanksgiving dinner possible. If the turkey in the local grocery store has proved to be too expensive, then let me suggest a cheaper alternative. I have discovered that our nation’s capital, Washington, DC, has plenty of free turkeys!
There are some things that one should be aware of before getting one of these free D.C. turkeys.
First, D.C. turkeys don't cook as well due to their lack of backbones. They also don't taste as good as they are mostly full of pork fat and have very little meat. You will find though that their empty cavities are just filled with promises, but note, those have no taste either.
Another issue with D.C. turkeys is their skin is too thin and doesn’t hold up to the heat of the oven or deep fryer (or voters for that matter). If you, like me, use the giblets to make your gravy, you'll find it impossible to locate any guts in these birds, especially hearts. However, you will find they have oversized lungs because D.C. turkeys tend to be able to hold more hot air than any other bird on earth.
On second thought, maybe it is better to just go and buy one at the local grocery store, even if it is the most expensive Thanksgiving turkey ever, and just allow those D.C. turkeys to do what they do best; strut around and make a lot of noise. Besides, while those D.C. turkeys seem free right now, in a couple months you will get a bill for them and the real cost will be billion of dollars a pound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.