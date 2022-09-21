No family will agree on all issues; but when making your political choices, see which political party you agree with the most before you vote between Republican and Democrat viewpoints concerning America.
Abortion:
___ Republican: Pro-life debate if life begins at conception or a heartbeat.
___ Democrat: Pro-choice, woman’s right to have an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.
Border:
____ Republican: Legal Immigration and border security, E-Verify for employment.
____ Democrat: Open borders for all to come, no E-Verify for employment, sanctuary cities with government benefits for illegal immigrants.
Crime:
____ Republican: Prison time for violent rioters’ criminal acts.
____ Democrat: Bail reform allowing criminals to be released after a crime.
Education:
____ Republican: Parental rights to know what is being taught to their children (CRT & gender identity).
____ Democrats: Students belong to teachers in the classroom. Teachers’ right to teach without parental notification (CRT & gender identity).
Energy:
____ Republican: Energy independence lowering the cost of gasoline.
____ Democrat: Green Energy, canceling energy exploration in America.
IRS:
____ Republican: All members of congress and staffers shall be audited to prevent abuse.
____ Democrat: 87,000 new armed IRS agents to monitor/audit Americans.
School Choice:
____ Republican: Parental use of government funds to send children to a school of their choice.
____ Democrat: All funding must go to the local school district with no parental option.
Second Amendment:
____ Republican: Protect 2nd Amendment for law abiding citizens.
____ Democrat: Gun restrictions and confiscation will prevent mass shootings.
Student Loan Debt
____ Republican: The responsibility of debt belongs to the student by their choice.
____ Democrat: Free public college and debt forgiveness.
Transgenderism:
____ Republican: Your biological sex should determine which sport you play and bathroom you use.
____ Democrat: Your choice of what you believe you are should determine which sport you play and which bathroom you use.
Voting:
____ Republican: Voter identification, federal voting holiday to ensure fair elections.
____ Democrat: No voter identification, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting.
