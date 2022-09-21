I read about the Cobb County Democrat commissioners' plan to use an obscure provision for county "home rule" to overrule the act of the Georgia General Assembly in the September 16/17 Issue of the MDJ. My reaction is that about all we hear from the County Commission Democrats is whine, whine, whine! Now that they have the 3-2 majority, it seems like anything Republican is a "macro aggression" or an action of "drastic nature" that is in reality exactly what they would do if they had the opportunity.
My impression of Democrats everywhere is that when they are in control, anything they want goes, and those in the minority can just shut up. But when the shoe is on the other foot, they whine about past "handshake" decisions and unfriendly actions to their minority.
With redistricting coming up, why in the world would Ms. (Jerica) Richardson choose to move to the "edge" of her district, running the risk that a boundary change could cause a problem for her? Is it possible that she and the other Democrat commissioners were looking for a way to make sure a Republican could never again win a commission seat in Cobb County? Democrat Erick Allen's map is reportedly designed to do just that.
I would ask the whining Democrats to think about the negative precedent they are trying to set, wasting county funds in a lawsuit, and to get about cooperating with their Republican colleagues to get the county's work done. Too much time and money are being wasted on issues that are only relevant to control, not governance.
