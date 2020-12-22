Two days before Christmas, Around Town presents the holiday wish lists from the people who made news in 2020.
Ranging from the profound to the peculiar, here’s what several community participants are hoping to see in their stockings come Friday morning.
I’ll bet you can guess mine. “An angel expressed my wish a long time ago, ‘Peace on earth, good will toward all.’”
— The Rev. Nelson Price, pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta and MDJ columnist.
An end to political ads. I can’t stand one more.
— Roy Barnes, former governor and Marietta attorney.
No more elections and runoff elections and special elections and jungle elections and special jungle elections and special jungle election runoffs and election challenges and election lawsuits and peace on earth (including Cobb), and goodwill to all, regardless of how all these elections, runoffs, challenges, lawsuits, etc. go!
— Jason Shepherd, chair Cobb GOP
My Christmas wish is for the country to return to civility in the things upon which we disagree and rediscover the many things in which we are united.
And, of course, a Braves World Series championship!
— Justin O’Dell, Marietta attorney
My wish is that we continue to have Dr. Janet Memark as the Director of Cobb Douglas Health. There is no finer public servant.
— Mike Boyce, outgoing Cobb chairman
This Christmas I wish for all to pause and acknowledge the real meaning of Christmas — The birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wish for peace, hope, love, health and healing in 2021. Merry Christmas everyone. Happy 2021. God bless.
— JoAnn Birrell, Cobb district commissioner
Wishing for a safe and healthy 2021 for our students, teachers, staff, and community! Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy New Year!
— Chris Ragsdale, superintendent Cobb Schools
For our Marietta students and staff to once again see a smiling face or feel the connection that comes from a high five or a hug. One day soon, I wish.
— Grant Rivera, superintendent Marietta City Schools
1. A shot in the arm
2. A trip to a deserted island where I can take off my mask ... but Hawaii will do after No. 1
3. A new hobby for all of my upcoming free time
4. Return to the good times
5. Peace and Happiness
— Bob Ott, outgoing Cobb district commissioner
1) Comfort for those who have lost friends and family or are separated out of caution, due to this COVID pandemic.
2) Spending time with my Kelly kids, two of whom are home from college.
3) Hoping to eat as many guilt-free sweets as possible. #SweetTooth.
— Michelle Cooper Kelly, Marietta city council
I wish everyone a happy, healthy and hopeful holiday season.
— Lisa Cupid, Cobb district commissioner and incoming commission chairperson
I wish I would wake up on New Year's morning 2021, find that 2020 was all a bad dream, and our society could all embark on 2021 with universal good health, peace, truth and faith in the Lord.
— Dan Flynn, Marietta police chief
My Christmas wish is for people to practice kindness and patience, especially with those who have different beliefs and viewpoints; for my family and friends to be healthy and happy; and for one close to my heart, a special wish of love and peace.
And, if Santa has an extra pair of AirPods ...
— Edith Boy, president Kiwanis Club of Marietta and financial adviser
I wish for the continued civility, progress and neighborly love in Cobb County that has characterized our county for the 49 years my family has lived here.
— Roger Hines, former educator, former state representative and MDJ columnist
I want this world to get back to normal with no masks or COVID. Everyone to be able to hug each other and go to events without any worry. Additionally, I would love for everyone to love one another and be able to communicate their thoughts without the fear of being reprimanded for their thoughts being different from someone else.
— Sally Macaulay, Marietta Museum of Art
For once, I’m fine with Dot and I to be considered “elderly,” since I want for us both to get the vaccinations soon. Actually, I want everyone to get vaccinated.
Now, to what I want to get for Christmas: Actually three things that only I can give myself:
To believe more.
To expect less.
To be more grateful for what I have.
— Bill Dunaway, former Marietta mayor
That positive messages such as hope and charity more frequently guide me and others.
— Ron Newcomb, president Chattahoochee Tech
It has been an extraordinary year filled with many successes and reasons to celebrate … so in this season we celebrate giving … I pray that God will continue to bless my wife Carol, my family and our Acworth community with His love!
— Tommy Allegood, mayor of Acworth
My Christmas list includes a renewed sense of love for all humanity and new laptops in the hands of every child in Cobb County.
— Leroy Tre Hutchins, incoming Cobb school board member
My wish list is rapid distribution of the vaccine and I look forward to seeing Braves fans again at Truist Park in 2021.
Merry Christmas.
— Mike Plant, Atlanta Braves vice president
More Patience, Less Patients.
— Andy Gaines, general manager, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
I don't want much for Christmas. I just want the individuals who are reading this to be healthy and safe!
— Reggie 'Game Changer' Copeland, Marietta city council
My greatest Christmas wish is for our community and country’s continued recovery from both the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. Our family gifts to each other are mostly experiences since we value quality time together the most.
— Sharon Mason, president and CEO Cobb chamber
For me personally, I would like to see good health and happiness for my family, and, for our community and nation a more respectful discourse.
— Barry E. Morgan, solicitor general for Cobb State Court
A handshake and a hug from friends that I love. And civility. Civility would be nice.
— Bobby Tharpe, Marietta businessman and man about town
This year, my Christmas wish is for more access to rural broadband and natural gas for Georgians in unserved areas. I’m also wishing/planning/working toward the scheduled completion of Plant Vogtle Unit 3 later in the year. Reliable, low-cost utility service is reason to give thanks and wish for great things in 2021!
— Tricia Pridemore, commissioner Georgia Public Service Commission
A COVID-free world, a kinder political discourse and a fistful of Delta tickets.
— Roger Tutterow, professor Kennesaw State University
As we close the books on 2020, my wish for Christmas is that we can all take what we have learned this year, the good and the bad, and use this as a reset for a new perspective and as we head into the next year! Let's make 2021 the best year ever!
— Bert Reeves, Marietta attorney
I want everyone to be safe and warm with a roof over their heads. Translation: No evictions!
And I want to give a special thanks to the Wellstar Cobb critical care, ICU and all other staff for helping to save my life (after 19 days in hospital, with seven on ventilator) and many others from COVID-19, as well as to all other health care and front-line workers who are risking their lives each day for all of us!
— Rich Pellegrino, community activist, Mableton resident
My Christmas wish list has at the top a cure for COVID and a miracle to have our lives return to more normal times ... something everyone around the world would wish for!
Also, I would love to see MUST raise the money to build our new homeless shelter debt-free by the end of 2021!
— Dr. Dwight "Ike" Reighard, president/CEO MUST Ministries, senior pastor at Piedmont Church
