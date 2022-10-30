Over 1 million Democrats have switched to the Republican Party nationwide in the past year and the majorities are Hispanics, Asians, and Black Americans primarily in the suburbs, according to several national polls, including Gallup.
Cassy Garcia, a Hispanic Latina announced, “The Red Wave is here. We know Hispanics are conservative on social issues. We’re pro-life and pro-gun. We want lower taxes, religious freedom and school choice." Another Hispanic woman switched saying there is a “huge shift” of voters rejecting leftist policies one by one.
Dania Alexandrino, a radio host, said, “Latinos are fed up. The Democratic Party prostitutes the vote of the Hispanic population. They use it, they abuse it, and then they discard. They do it every single election cycle.”
Asian-Americans are also taking a look at the Republican Party. Asian-Americans feel that school discrimination has been a front-and-center issue for Asian-American voters regarding school acceptance and the Democrat Party has been taking them for granted for too long.
Hunter Weathers, a Black conservative stated, “I think that African Americans are starting to want to see a change in their own communities. This is something that the Democrat Party has been telling African Americans but not delivering. Black conservatives just lay out the issue going on in these communities and are trying to find ways to fix them.”
In each case, the Hispanic, Asian, and African American communities have voted for Democrats in the past, promised a full course meal, and only delivered appetizers with empty promises each election cycle. The Republican Party has put together policies like school choice to provide incentives to every race to leave failing schools in order to provide these communities the opportunities to achieve success and live the American dream.
“I’m their worst nightmare. They claim to be for immigrants. I’m an immigrant. They claim to be for women. I’m a woman. They claim to be for people of color. I’m someone of color. Yet, I don’t feel the love. I am the Democrats' worst nightmare! –Congresswoman Mayra Flores.
