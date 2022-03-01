After years of lies from the Democrats and their media lapdogs spreading fake news about Trump-Russian collusion, the truth has been slowly coming out; but big news came Feb. 11 when Special Counsel John Durham filed a motion in federal court to charge Hillary Clinton’s former campaign lawyer Michael Sussman. Sussman coordinated with other Hillary operatives through a contractor to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016 and into his presidency in a scandal worse than Watergate. Sussman was also partnered at the Democrat law firm, Perkins Coie, which hired Fusion GPS to produce the false Russian narrative “Steele dossier” through a British spy named Christopher Steele, who admitted he wanted Trump to lose, making false allegations Trump was compromised with the Russians. The Hillary associates succeeded in their goal to tap into Trump Tower, his residence, and other Trump associates and phones to find damaging information that could be used to build on the “Trump collusion” according to the indictment. Trump was mocked by the Democrat lapdog media when he stated Trump Tower was “wired” and “tapped.”
Had Hillary, the Democrats, the Washington Swamp, and the Democrat media succeeded in their conspiracy and Trump didn’t win in 2016 or if they succeeded in their Mueller Investigation, there would be no Durham Investigation and they would have gotten away with it. Yet, with a corrupt government with Democrat operatives in control, they may still get away with it; but at least now it is exposed.
The only thing standing between the Democrats' ultimate authority, control, and power over the people is Donald Trump. Free and fair elections will be forever gone!
Treason occurred on a mass scale in America. Despite the bombshell filing by Durham, CNN and NBC still downplayed the news linking Hillary to treason greater than Watergate.
“Liberty, once lost, is lost forever.” President John Adams
