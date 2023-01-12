Time Magazine, the majority of our Congress, and those people who actually know who Volodymyr Zelenskyy is are all saying (he is a) hero. But if you scratch President Zelenskyy’s camo armor, there are aspects to the measures implemented by him that lead you to consider a different side.
Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine in 2019. He was a newcomer to politics, an actor by profession and passion, but his anti-corruption campaign appealed to many. Three years later, Putin invaded Ukraine and Zelenskyy showed admirable leadership in refusing to leave his country. When the US offered to evacuate him from his war-torn country, he said, “...I need ammunition, not a ride.” And with those words, a hero was born!
However, Zelenskyy has since banned all opposition political parties and had his political foe Viktor Medvedchuk arrested as part of his crackdown on dissent. Zelenskyy accused Medvedchuk of being “pro-Russian” and Medvedchuk called Zelenskyy’s rule a dictatorship that suppresses political opposition. Step 1: lock up your opponents.
Zelenskyy has brought all independent TV news channels under the government’s control. Step 2: control the media.
Ukraine is a corrupt country with oligarchs that are similar to those in Russia. Of the almost 70 billion dollars in aid, it is believed that oligarchs have gotten a good chunk of it judging by all the land in Switzerland that has been bought recently. How much of those billions are actually being spent on fighting the Russians? Step 3: funnel the money to the top.
Perhaps even more egregious, Zelenskyy has attempted to bar all Ukrainian Orthodox churches that answer to the Russian Orthodox church. Zelenskyy’s advocates feel it necessary to clarify this frightening ban by saying that people are free to worship, but only in those churches that are approved by the government. Step 4: tell the citizens which church they can attend.
All of these actions are concerning as, more and more, Zelenskyy is looking in the mirror and Putin’s reflection is looking back.
Giving money to Zelenskyy when our own country is battling 40-year high inflation, and helping protect Ukraine’s border while ours resembles a wide-open spigot brings to mind the adage: charity begins at home. And here is some food for thought: Would Zelenskyy be held in such high esteem if it had been Trump who was the president that welcomed him to the White House?
