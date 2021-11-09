Ted Kennedy once reminded staff traveling with him that the hotel maid "did backbreaking work" cleaning up hotel rooms and staff should leave that housekeeper a tip. Ever since I heard that, I've left a tip on the desk in the room, no matter what the room cost.
Recently we were traveling near Nashville and stopped at a restaurant. It was full, and they were short of staff, so we had a long wait at our table as the waitresses did their best to keep up. Even though the service was very slow, we gave the waitress a healthy tip because it's a nice thing to do. It thanks her for showing up for work, when others stayed home. The waitress often gives her name, and I use it. Columnist David Carroll wrote Oct 26 in the MDJ that we should "get used to" the difficulties of staffing during the present employment crisis when some employees would just as soon stay home.
From truckers to teachers, I believe if people are treated with respect, appreciation, and are well-paid, they'll work. I also believe one solution is to pay the people who serve you and give them a tip. Not only do they apparently need the money, but they are grateful for the tip gesture showing appreciation. Some people believe they have reached the stage in life when they are entitled to be waited on by everyone. If that's how you feel, good. But when the bill comes, I believe it's your job to serve the server, by giving a nice tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.