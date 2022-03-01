I sat patiently waiting to be checked out of Urgent Care last Sunday. After all, I only came with a bad sore throat and a weird intermittent headache. I wanted to be sure I wasn’t going to expose my co-workers to strep! The doctor finally came in with a stack of papers. He simply said, “you have tested positive for COVID.” I had him repeat it because I just couldn’t believe it.
That was the beginning of the nightmare. He handed me a paper prescription for an antiviral along with a list of pharmacies around Georgia that "might" have it. There was only one listed in Cobb County and they had none. If I didn’t have such a tight circle of friends, I might still be looking. Yes, we finally found the first one in a tiny Walgreen’s Pharmacy in East Point; the other had to be compounded in a pharmacy in Holly Springs. I ask: What do people do if they don’t have family and friends to help? Statistics show that over 80% of people who have COVID are not able to find any medicine. That’s what’s wrong with our government. Those drugs should be readily available and they are not.
Wake up America! Write or call your congressmen and congresswomen and tell them to pass legislation to help make necessary drugs available. Tell the insurance companies to quit trying to guess whether something is being prescribed for COVID and not cover the cost. This has been a totally eye-opening experience for me. I’m one of the lucky ones! But what about those who are all alone and sick, trying to navigate this horrible system. My personal doctor calls everyday to check on me and he has been a life saver. In addition to the antiviral I was first given, he added another one along with several other drugs that seem to be working well to fight this virus. I'm on the road to recovery instead of the road to the hospital because I’ve had an army to help me and I thank each and every one of them!
