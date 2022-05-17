Every time I open an investment statement or review my 401K that consists of years and years of saving money instead of just spending it, in the hopes that maybe someday it will provide money for my retirement, I grow more and more anxious and frustrated. The stock market continues to nose dive and the losses continue and at the current rate it will delay my retirement for years. It is making me question if I should even continue to invest in our country, or just put my money under the mattress.
Meanwhile in Washington, Democrats and Republicans alike talk about inflation, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as plausible excuses for why this country is in the worse shape it has ever been in. All the while people are hurting, hurting at the gas pump, hurting trying to put groceries on the table, trying to keep from losing their homes and just trying to make ends meet as everything has increased in cost by 45% or more. Min wage may have increased but the average salaries have not, less and less is going to spending, weakening our economy further. Instead of the 10 items one may have been able to purchase at the store a year ago, now (they can buy) maybe five. The cost of business is way up, services are no longer affordable , eating out is a thing of the past. It is frustrating, and faith in our leadership is all but dwindling away.
Washington spends its time fighting over the need for electric cars, abortion rights, gender wars, and transgender sports participation and many other issues that have some merit and importance, but the priority seems a little misplaced at the moment, when all of the American people, regardless of political standing, gender orientation, religion etc. are equally paying the price out here in the real world. None of us impacted are millionaires with unlimited recourses, nor are we the over $400K earners our administration promised us would take the hit. Well, enough already, it's the hardworking American families out here paying the price, everyday for everything and frustration is on the rise. If Washington does not fix these issues soon, there will be no need for voter rights, we will not have a country worth voting in. I say enough already.
