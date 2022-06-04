How many more people have to die because of hate? This weekend guns were used not for defense, but to massacre the innocent.
Someone believed the garbage spouted online by some imbecile who has no concept of reality. It also might have been put there by some foreign entity who was hoping to sow discord in our country. Why do people believe that manure? Replacement Theory — what stupidity! These people obviously do not know the history of our country. Unless you are 100% Native American, you are descended from immigrants. The people who set out on a journey here were the brave and resourceful. They are what made this country great. Immigrants gave this country its diversity, including those who came by force, not choice.
I have some questions? Why did an 18-year-old have guns, a bullet-proof vest and the hazmat suit he wore to school last year? Where were his parents? They didn't notice anything wrong with his behavior or did they agree with him? Or did they just turn their heads and pretend everything was alright? Parents have got to stop trying to be friends with their kids and start acting like parents or we are going to lose a whole generation.
As I have said before, until we have sensible gun control and with strict background checks, this will continue to happen. What will it take to wake people up? How high does the death toll have to go before we pay attention? People, it's like the wild West out there! I am so tired of getting up every morning , turning on the news, and hearing story after story about how two groups (or one person) got mad because of some little thing and started shooting without regard to who else was around. Now we have a concealed carry law that requires no permit. That was real smart, wasn't it? The security guard in Buffalo had a gun and tried to take the gunman out before he hurt more people. He paid with his life and the gunman went on shooting. It is getting to the point that most people don't want to go any place where there is a crowd. We need to stop electing these politicians who are in the pocket of the NRA no matter to which party they belong. Maybe then something can be done. I hope so.
