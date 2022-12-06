I am 81 years old. Thought I had learned a few things in life, but every day something new comes up that astounds me. It seems that the Democrat party has discovered guns that kill people. So, I decided to test the guns I have to see if they work on squirrels.
I loaded my 9mm Glock and laid it on the table pointed it at the bird feeder out my window and told that gun to shoot any squirrel that hops on that bird feeder. Later, I came into the room and looked out the window and there was that squirrel, trying to get into the feeder, and that durned gun just laid there and did nothing. So, I put that gun up, got my .22 rifle, loaded it up and told it to shoot that squirrel when he came back. I came back later and sure enough, the squirrel was on the feeder and that durned gun just laid there and did nothing.
So, I got my shotgun out, loaded it and told it to shoot that squirrel when it comes back. I came back into the room later, and sure enough, the squirrel was on the feeder and that durned shotgun just laid there doing nothing.
Could some wise Democrat please tell me where I can find a gun that will shoot things when told to do so? I apparently have 3 defective guns that won’t obey orders from their master, and I would like to buy one so I won’t have to sit and watch that bird feeder all day to keep the squirrels off.
This concept that guns kill people is as stupid as my little joke. People kill people, guns are a tool. Cars kill people, let’s ban cars. These Democrats are stupid enough to think we are stupid enough to buy their stupid logic. Wake up, people; they are ruining our country.
