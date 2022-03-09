In a recent Guest Opinion I wrote that was published in this paper (Are we being undertaxed in Cobb? January 21, 2022) I took progressivism to task as the modus operandi that emanates the thoughts and actions of one of our commissioners. Like I often do for friends and family living elsewhere, I sent a copy of the column to my cousin Mary who lives in Oregon. Her response was “…to say that progressives are at fault is kind of beneath you.” Ouch! Coming from someone else, I would take such a rebuke in stride, but coming from one who I affectionately refer to as “Cuz”, well that hurt, and is deserving of some kind of response.
Yes, it is easy given the extreme left-wing drift the democrat party has taken under Biden, for libertarians and fiscal conservatives to blame all of the country’s woes on progressivism. Their predilection to spend unlimited amounts on the poor and disadvantaged has been a major factor in our government reaching the point where we have incurred what is or soon will be unsustainable debt. But that is only one side of the same coin. On the other side is cronyism, which may be the more guilty party.
Actually, my own personal experience in Cobb County has been far more positive with progressives vs. cronies in that they stand and fight on principle for their convictions. That is exactly what happened when cronyism took center stage in Cobb with the half billion-dollar corporate welfare giveaway; otherwise known as Truist Park. Fiscal conservatives and local progressives joined forces to oppose this classic case of the rich and well-connected playing Robin Hood in reverse.
Indeed, it can be argued that a whole lot more wasteful, fraudulent and abusive government spending on all levels emanates from the rich using their position of privilege to raid the pocketbooks of the rest of us. They hire an army of lobbyists whose special area of expertise is to pass taxpayer-funded spending, tax credits and special set-asides to benefit their well-heeled employers. Philosopher and novelist Ayn Rand put it best when she wrote:
“When you see that in order to produce, you need permission from men who produce nothing – When you see money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – When you see that men get richer by graft and pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know your society is doomed.”
This pattern of rent seeking is clearly on display in Cobb County, where the driving forces for more and more spending emanates from the local chamber and the three community improvement districts, who have an endless list of more and more projects to fund under the auspices of the County and School District Special Project Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOSTs), representing an unquenched and unquenchable thirst for your money.
While local progressives likewise have their own spending priorities, they pale in comparison to the crony capitalists in our midst; who at least are motivated by compassion for those less fortunate. Cronyism, on the other hand, masks their greedy demands by claiming that their spending will benefit us all because it will spur “economic development.” Therefore, we should be grateful that our county government agreed to tax us to bolster the bottom line of the owners of the Braves because it grows the local economy. And yes, there are businesses that have benefited from the new Braves stadium; and more specifically landlords who owned land in and around it. What, however, are the benefits to the typical Cobb County taxpayer? How does it advance the interests of the majority of us who have not and will not go to any games? On the contrary, what happened was a wealth transfer from those of limited means to those of nearly unlimited ones. And this travesty repeats itself all over this country each and every day.
So if I left the impression with my “cuz” that I place the blame mostly on progressives for the country’s problems and challenges, let this be my opportunity to say that they are only part of the problem who oft times work to become part of the solution, to which I am grateful.
