During every radio broadcast, the wise Paul Harvey would remind people that there are usually two sides to every story. He would famously say "In a moment... the rest of the story."
On May 24, West Cobb residents within the proposed city limits will go to the polls to either grant permission for a city to incorporate or to withhold that permission. Proponents of cityhood have been crisscrossing West Cobb with a canned presentation and vague promises.
We would like to tell you the rest of the story.
After touting a one-year “feasibility” study that offers no real budget and leaves many unanswered questions up to an unknown city council (if cityhood is approved), proponents like to compare their proposal to the Gwinnett County city of Peachtree Corners.
According the city of Peachtree Corners webpage and public records of their annual budgets, Peachtree Corners does, in fact, boast a 0% city millage rate; however—and this is the rest of the story—their demographic offers a stark contrast to the West Cobb area that would fall within the proposed city limits.
Peachtree Corners issues more than 2,300 business licenses annually and collects occupational taxes from those businesses. In addition, their entire commercial area covers 36% of their city and includes taxes collected from 14 hotel/motel establishments and four large industries employing close to 5,000 people.
Peachtree Corners has won awards for their city design and incorporating housing for young urban professionals where only 54% are owner-occupied and 46% are tenant-occupied with a median age of 36.5. Seventy-six percent of the city’s services are contracted out, and their budget has increased by more than $20M since their city was incorporated in 2008 (even with a "city-lite" model).
Here in West Cobb, during live presentations by proponents of cityhood, audience members hear warnings and express concern about urban sprawl, industrial development, and high-density housing — all buzzwords and triggers for those residents who enjoy a more rural/suburban feel of West Cobb.
But if we look at the rest of the story, using the Peachtree Corners comparison, are voters in West Cobb to believe that a city of 75,000 people (almost twice the population of Peachtree Corners at 46,000) can operate effectively, much less thrive, on the proponents' assumed budget of $9M when the very development that allows Peachtree Corners to boast the 0% city mileage rate are industries, apartments, and businesses?
With the passage of Georgia House Bill 826, a potential City of Lost Mountain charter was created. The rest of the story is that inside that 50-page document, there is nothing in the city charter to guarantee that citizens of a newly incorporated city will not pay more in taxes. The Charter actually mentions more than 30 ways that revenue will be allowed by law. As with any city or layer of government, it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when and just how much our taxes will go up in the form of utility taxes, bonds, higher franchise fees, or the inevitable increase in Cobb County taxes to bridge the gap of up to a $40M anticipated revenue loss.
The rest of the story will also show you that cityhood does not guarantee development will stop or even be mitigated in West Cobb. By law, people have the right to develop their land as currently zoned and will continue to do so. In fact, in researching 2018 land use records, it was found that more than 2,000 homes in the Harrison School District alone can be built on undeveloped and underdeveloped land. This is without any rezoning applications that would involve the county or a potential city.
Rep. Ed Setzler and Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, both proponents of cityhood, mention the expansion of some commercial nodes in our area. The rest of the story is that those commercial nodes have already been built out. The only way to expand them is to rezone to allow commercial creep outside of these defined commercial nodes.
In their first presentations across West Cobb, both Ehrhart and Setzler claim that District 1 Commission Keli Gambrill is being outvoted on rezoning applications by the other members of the Board of Commissioners. The fact is Commissioner Gambrill’s record demonstrates that at no time has the longstanding “gentleman’s agreement” about zoning been broken, and in fact, Commissioner Gambrill was never outvoted on zoning issues in West Cobb.
When something sounds too good to be true, it often is. We believe the people of West Cobb deserve the rest of the story. We’re smart enough to decide what we want for ourselves, our families, our property, our community, and even our wallets once we have all the facts and the rest of the story before us.
