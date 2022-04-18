I have been reading with keen interest reports on the contract negotiations between UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar. As a long-time community member and a former senior executive with a local, publicly traded corporation, I can tell you that I have a unique perspective in understanding that there is a delicate balance between what companies desire in a community — like a well-trained workforce, good community schools and a vibrant local health system — and the related investment to make these a reality. Understanding this delicate balance, if you live in this community, is very important.
You see, we do have an incredibly well-trained workforce in our community because we have great school systems like Cobb County Schools and Marietta City Schools graduating students with business-ready skills, many of whom go on to higher education in our outstanding schools like Kennesaw State University, Georgia Tech, Emory University and the University of Georgia (OK, I need to mention University of Alabama, Auburn and Clemson, otherwise some of my friends will get mad at me).
But we also have an absolutely world-class health system in our community, with hospitals like Kennestone, Cobb, Paulding and Douglas, just to name a few.
However, it wasn't always this way. I'm old enough to remember the days when, if you needed trauma care because of an auto accident, you went to Grady. If you needed open-heart or brain surgery, you went to Emory. If you lived in Dallas, you went to a 60-year-old hospital, and then transferred somewhere else.
This is no longer the case. Wellstar of today, the world-class health system that it is, has four trauma centers including Kennestone and Cobb Hospitals. Kennestone has a world-class open-heart surgery program, and leading cardiac intervention programs. It also has world-class brain surgery capabilities, and other advanced services like the Cyberknife. And this advanced medial care capability doesn't stop at Kennestone; emergent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) are now available at Cobb, Douglas and Paulding hospitals.
All of these world-class facilities at our communities' doorsteps would mean nothing if it weren't for the world-class physicians, nurses and employees that Wellstar brings in. Physicians trained from the top medical schools in the country, including Emory, Harvard, Yale, Duke and many who have been recognized as Atlanta's best.
So, what does this have to do with the Wellstar negotiations with UnitedHealthcare? Because Wellstar saved my life, not once, but on two separate occasions. I bet all the readers know a friend or a relative where Wellstar has done the same for them. Does anyone believe that all this life-saving healthcare service came without investment? And by the way, did I say Wellstar is a non-profit health system? One that takes care of people, whether they can pay their bill or not. One that does more charity and uncompensated care than any other health system in Georgia (almost $2 billion in the last two years alone). Again, I'm old enough to remember when the counties paid for indigent care through taxation of its citizens. No county in the communities Wellstar serves has to do this any longer (they hadn't had to for many years). This isn't the case inside the perimeter.
I think if UnitedHealthcare isn't paying their fair share of financial responsibility for the community healthcare services Wellstar provides, they should! In fact, they should be ashamed of themselves and the profit they are making during this pandemic. (Over $22 billion last year alone.) Shouldn't some of that come back to Cobb County? I think Wellstar is looking out for our community in its negotiations with UnitedHealthcare. They are trying to make sure our communities receive the appropriate amount of resources from insurers like UnitedHealthcare, to maintain and further expand life-saving healthcare services in our communities. UnitedHealthcare says otherwise and is trying to paint Wellstar as the problem. Who would you believe, our local, non-profit health system, or a health insurance company? Can anyone imagine what our situation would have been in our communities during the COVID pandemic, if our world-class healthcare heroes hadn't been here for us? I shudder to think about this.
In closing, that we have world-class healthcare services in our communities is no accident. It was a vision that the late Dr. Robert Lipson had for our communities, a vision that Candice Saunders (a nurse) continues to focus on as the Chief Executive Officer of the Wellstar Health System. It was a vision that only through investment became a reality. Frankly, if UnitedHealthcare doesn't feel the need to support our communities (and therefore Wellstar through appropriate negotiations), then I'm all for supporting the health insurance companies that do, like Blue Cross, Cigna, Humana and others. So, if you have UnitedHealthcare, maybe it's time to change?
