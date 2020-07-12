On Aug. 17, teachers, administrators and students will set a course for uncharted territory. Never in our lifetime have we faced a pandemic and a future with so many unknown outcomes. As a community, we should be able to look to our elected leadership and school administration to reflect upon advice from the medical community as to how to proceed forward; however, the fractured response from Cobb County School District has left many parents and teachers fearful of what lies ahead.
Teachers in Cobb County are supposed to be neutral. You will rarely see a teacher comment about a political issue or candidate because of real or perceived ramifications to his or her job. Nonetheless, in 2020, with their very lives on the line, teachers are vocalizing their fears and concerns that some in our community would rather put misguided political dogma ahead of scientific fact and reality.
We know that wearing a mask in public can actually save people from the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a gold-standard in infectious disease and recognized worldwide as medical experts, tells us so. Our local Cobb-Douglas Public Health medical leadership agrees. In fact, there is a consensus in the medical community worldwide: people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings — especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This is why, as the number of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise and hospital ICU capacity decreases across the South, including Georgia and Cobb County, we see leaders in municipalities across the state declaring mask requirements.
Teachers are, by definition, first responders; however, they did not sign up to risk their lives for those who would be inconvenienced by a cloth mask and who believe in conspiracy theories. Here is just a small part of the discussion with teachers taking place in the county:
“I am not a fearful person. I do not believe we are acting cautiously in the interests of staff, students and the community if we do not require masks. I am facing the loss of a parent because he contracted COVID. I am concerned about my co-workers who have diabetes and MS. I know that teaching my students face-to-face is the most effective way, but to what end?”
“For so many teachers, we put our family, our health, and our safety on the back-burner year in and year out. Face coverings are a small requirement that can be made this year to show respect and appreciation…”
“The question of whether we should require masks has become such a politically charged debate. ... We are supposed to stand in front of our students and make things okay for them — be fearless — when we are terrified ourselves. Can we all just agree that even if you think masks are stupid that this is the one thing you can do to help protect your children and educators who willingly put their lives on the line for the most precious beings in your life every day?”
“As a teacher whose age and health put me at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, I’m very nervous about returning to work. I’m equally worried about putting our kids at risk. Every current, credible medical source I find says wearing a mask mitigates the spread. I do not understand why there is a debate from our leaders.”
This teacher said it best: “Science and reason should determine policy, not the pettiness that seems endemic with our current board.” To be fair, lack of leadership in all levels of government and the dynamics of an unknown pandemic has led to a haphazard approach on how to open schools across the country, but let’s not compound the issue by ignoring science in favor of “personal freedom.” With so many of our Cobb citizens lives on the line in the face of the unknown longevity of this pandemic, we are hopeful that our educational leadership (and parents in our community) follow proven data and fact-based evidence — the basic concepts of science taught to us in elementary school — that wearing a face mask can save lives.