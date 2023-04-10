As a business owner in Cobb County who has chosen to invest in the Cobb Chamber, I’ve had many conversations where I’m asked, “How can the Chamber help my business?”
The simple answer I can offer is that the Chamber is a strong organization in Cobb devoted to nurturing conditions where businesses succeed, and people prosper.
But the Chamber doesn’t act alone to achieve this vision. It takes the work of many – Chamber members and volunteers, partner organizations and entities, investors, and others to achieve a prosperous future for everyone.
Throughout our years as Chamber members, one of the greatest impacts the Chamber has had for Croy came from our team getting to know Cobb’s non-profits. These organizations may not always get a lot of media attention, but each one works daily to move the County forward in its unique way.
At Croy, commitment to community is one of our core values, a mantra we work to support at the corporate and individual levels. I can trace many of the non-profits Croy’s Marietta office engages with back to the Chamber. Throughout its vast array of events and programming, the Chamber connects members with the County’s non-profits.
Building awareness for Cobb’s non-profit organizations is deeply rooted within the Chamber’s leadership and professional development programs. For example, throughout the year, Leadership Cobb raises the class members’ awareness of current challenges in the community and how they can help connect community resources to the social and economic needs of the County. Each class has several opportunities to interact with local non-profits. In fact, the class of 2023 has even taken the non-profit connection a step further by connecting each program day to supporting a different non-profit. The Chamber’s Honorary Commanders Association and its alumni association also actively participate with non-profits that help Veterans as well as activities that support the men and women at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The Leadership Cobb Alumni Association has added a new Chair-level position to its Executive Board, the “Give-Back Co-Chairs.” The association’s Give-Back Co-Chairs for 2023 are Shari Martin of the Cobb Community Foundation (Class of 2017) and Jon Ingram of the Woodruff Arts Center (Class of 2020). The role of the Co-Chairs is to look for specific opportunities to support community organizations at existing or new alumni events.
Through the Cobb Chamber, companies, like Croy, can invest in their emerging leaders through Cobb Young Professionals (CYP), which provides exposure to the needs of our communities and the work of non-profits in response. The Chamber’s CYP program has a varied list of activities and events to engage your 40-and-under employees. Between socials, leadership luncheons, and volunteer opportunities, CYP gives your employees a way to build their professional network, learn new skills, and discover the community’s needs.
Another opportunity to connect with the community is through Cobb Executive Women, which is a great program for the female members of your leadership or executive team. Non-profit leaders are members of Cobb Executive Women, and this program offers volunteer opportunities and often delivers the message of supporting local non-profits at monthly luncheons.
If you seek to connect your company and team members with Cobb’s non-profits, while executing a solid strategy and tracking results, here are a few suggestions based on my experience at Croy.
1. Is your business a member of the Cobb Chamber? If your answer is yes, find ways to encourage your employees to engage with Chamber events and programs that they align with most. Either with the programs I highlighted or with the several others the Chamber offers, there are many ways to deliver exposure to leadership opportunities and soft skills development for your team.
If you’re not a member yet, consider joining – I can help you with that! Your team could also benefit from an industry-related organization and make valuable connections with other colleagues and industry leaders.
2. If you have the space, host Cobb’s non-profits at your office for lunch-and-learn events. Employees can easily learn about their mission and consider if it’s a good fit for them to get involved. In the past, Croy has even donated our “sponsor remarks” for events to a non-profit to give them a larger platform to share their mission and call for support.
In addition, I encourage you to look for ways to incorporate non-profits into the culture of your company. For us, a successful initiative to achieve this was our “Croy Cares Week.” We launched our inaugural “Croy Cares Week” last year by offering a variety of opportunities for employees to participate in either volunteer work or supply drives. We intentionally selected opportunities that benefited organizations local to each of our three offices (in Marietta, Huntsville, Ala., and Chattanooga, Tenn.). Even with participation optional, we had nearly 60 percent of our team members across all three offices engage.
3. Encourage your team to actively engage in a Chamber program or industry association. Community organizations, Chamber programs, and industry associations offer leadership opportunities through committees, taskforces, and boards. The work your team member puts into a board or committee translates into leadership skills they can utilize within their job role.
4. Include communication about non-profit engagement into staff meetings and one-on-one check-ins. When supervisors and company leaders have a strong knowledge of community organizations, they can help match the employee to the right organization. It goes a long way with your employees when they’re involved with an organization that reflects their passions and interests. When that match is made, employees will find that their service becomes more meaningful and rewarding.
When companies are committed to investing in community organizations, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. A company culture that promotes servant leadership results in employee satisfaction and retention, which builds a sense of community amongst your employees. Your investment also helps move the needle for enriching and growing our community.
The Cobb Chamber and Croy believe that a creating a strong local economy increases our quality of life. I invite you to be a part of that mission of bringing the community and its leaders together to see Cobb flourish.
