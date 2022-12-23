It is good that Brittney Griner will be spending the holidays with her loved ones. It is what we want for all people every day, but especially over the holidays.
Brittney Griner was arrested In February (one week before the invasion of Ukraine) in Russia and convicted of international drug smuggling for bringing into the country vaping cartridges containing a small amount of hashish oil. She was sentenced to 9½ years in hard labor. A maximum sentence would have been 10 years. Whether she was convicted unfairly is irrelevant. When you enter a country, you are subject to its laws. Brittney was probably also guilty of breaking some of our laws when she presumably obtained the vaping cartridges in a state where they were legal, but then transported them across states where they’re not legal on her way to her NY for her overseas flight. Brittney admitted that the cartridges were hers so there’s no allegation that the Russians planted evidence.
Any of us would probably not have ended up in Russia’s prisons. But Brittney ‘checked all the boxes’ for someone that Russia could put in their back pocket if ever they contemplated a prisoner exchange. Brittney is female, black, lesbian, married to another woman, and a professional athlete. It couldn’t have gone unnoticed by the Russians either that Brittney has had issues with our national anthem being played at WNBA games where out of protest she preferred to either kneel or not be out on the court. The Russians figured, correctly, that our woke country would be pushing for Brittney’s release over the other imprisoned Americans. Paul Whelan, a middle-aged white man, didn’t stand a chance.
Brittney was exchanged for Victor Bout, the “Merchant of Death”, an arms dealer and gun smuggler, and by all reckoning a very lopsided deal.
When the Russians know how important we hold one person, they immediately have the upper hand in negotiations. Some are calling the swap a diplomatic success. Maybe. We got the person we wanted, but couldn’t we have driven a harder bargain and gotten more and given away less?
As Brittney wakes up in her own bed and enjoys the freedoms and comforts of our country, hopefully she will not disrespect our flag or anthem again and will find a better way to protest what she sees as grievances. Use her nightmarish experience for good.
