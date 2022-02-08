In response to Ron Poteete’s Feb. 1 Letter to the Editor, he seems to use the academicians’ philosophy of using statistics to prove anything. For instance, he starts with President Reagan’s deficit spending. The dollars quoted are true, but comparing to the growth of federal revenue and percent of GDP (averaging 35% compared to today’s 100%+), the country’s finances were in pretty good shape.
He states that President Obama reduced the deficit by half to $584 billion. Yes – but he reduced HIS OWN deficit. In actuality, if you look at national debt during the Obama years, it went from $10 trillion to $19.5 trillion or almost double in eight years. In comparison, let’s look at the first three Trump years where deficit spending went from $19.5 trillion to 22.7 trillion – or roughly only 14%; the smallest increase since 2002. The 2020 budget took a hit because of COVID relief spending which was – gasp – bi-partisan.
He also mentioned that President Clinton had a $198 billion dollar surplus his last year. How did that happen? For the first time in over 50 years, Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in 1995, which put conservative spending bills in front of Clinton for six straight years. By the way, President Bush had a surplus his first year also, but then we started the war in Iraq which – for better or worse - put us back in deficit spending every year since.
Mr. Poteete, there are many factors to government spending. I do think we would both agree that government spending is out of control by both parties, and has been for years.
