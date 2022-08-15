Recently, economic authorities confirmed what Georgians have already known for quite some time – the United States is officially in a recession. With rampant inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions coming out of Washington, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of this recession long before it was announced.
As I said when we first suspended the state’s gas tax all the way back in March – and have reiterated each time I have renewed that suspension – we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we’re doing our part to combat the economic headwinds caused by failed policies on the federal level. Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation. Because of our innovative approach to trade and logistics, the Georgia Ports Authority has experienced yet another record-breaking year in global commerce, in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges. And because we work with job creators rather than against them, even in the face of bad economic metrics on the national level, Georgia continues to be the No. 1 state for business. We are cautiously optimistic that no matter what the next two years bring, we will see sustained economic growth and investment in our communities because we wisely chose to keep our economy open and fought for both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.
We also returned over $1.1 billion to Georgia’s taxpayers earlier this year and enacted the largest tax cut in state history to help mitigate the impact of bad economic policies on our citizens, both now and in the long-term. But we know that the shortsighted and out-of-touch decisions coming from those on the federal level will continue to make the daily lives of Georgians difficult. According to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, Bidenflation is costing households in the Peach State an extra $677 dollars a month, on average. That’s over $8,000 a year at this rate that most people can’t afford.
This will be compounded by the new version of the so-called “Build Back Better” package which will raise taxes on Americans and spend even more of their hard-earned money at a time when inflation is already out of control. When Americans rejected the original proposal, they called on the Biden Administration to put out the flames of their disastrous economic policies. Instead, they arrived armed with buckets of gasoline.
So I, along with the strong and dedicated leaders of the General Assembly, will continue to fight for our fellow Georgians and do all we can to ease the financial burdens they’re facing through no fault of their own. We will also continue to call on the Biden administration to reverse the disastrous course it has set us on as an entire country before it drags down the No. 1 state for business.
Though decisions coming out of Washington are failing us, two things we can always count on are the resilience and ingenuity of hardworking Georgians and the pro-business environment that we have created and fostered with years of fiscally conservative governing. These assets are what got us through the pandemic, and they will get us through the economic malaise caused by bad policies as well. As a small business owner for over 35 years and as someone who has been privileged to serve them in this office, I will always, ALWAYS, bet on my fellow Georgians and our No. 1 economy.
Together, we will weather this storm, and – the Lord willing, as we have done in the past – we will come out on the other side stronger than before.
