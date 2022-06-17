As the Governor of Georgia and a small business owner of over 35 years, I take very seriously my role in helping foster our state’s pro-business environment. We are proud to be a place where businesses of all sizes can grow and thrive, because at the end of the day, the private sector’s success means good-paying jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians. That is why my administration fought to keep our economy open, safely and appropriately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is why we’ve continually worked to cut taxes, increase workforce training, remove burdensome red tape, and, overall, help maintain a stable legal and regulatory environment that allows companies to thrive.
As a result, our economy has grown, and our standard of living has flourished, making Georgia a model of success for other states to follow. Over the years, our aerospace industry has been one of the fastest-growing sectors of our economy. From engineers who design advanced aircrafts to those that assemble them, our aerospace workforce is second to none.
Additionally, Georgia’s rich legacy of training, supporting, and deploying our military works together with our unrivaled capacity to produce the next generation of defense systems needed to support those missions.
One prime example is Lockheed Martin’s Marietta facility. Time and again, our state’s leaders have fought to give the hardworking men and women at this facility the ability to produce the systems that are critical to our defense capabilities. Now, we have another opportunity to advocate for a fair and open competition, this time for a next generation aerial refueling tanker. This type of aircraft is critical to supporting the deployment of our troops globally. Every component of our military depends on refueling capabilities to maintain a winning edge in combat.
The KC-135 aerial tanker is aging and built around an air frame which left commercial service long ago, and the stopgap tanker – the KC-46 Pegasus – has been challenged with delays, operational defects, and cost overruns.
The world is an increasingly dangerous place, especially with Russia’s callous and indefensible invasion of Ukraine. Being such a critical link in our deployment capacity, the Air Force could benefit from moving quickly to conduct a best value competition and select a true next generation aerial tanker for our military forces.
It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome the opportunity to showcase Georgia’s manufacturing abilities. This January, after I signed SB 6 in 2021 bolstering Lockheed Martin’s ability to compete, the company announced a partnership with Airbus to produce the Air Force’s next generation aerial refueling tanker at the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta. Their aerial refueling tanker – the LMXT – would create 1,000 additional jobs at a manufacturing site which already employs 5,000 of Georgia’s finest aerospace workers. The LMXT could also provide an unmatched fuel capacity and range, for any aerial refueling tanker ever flown by the Air Force.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently said, “I love competition. I’m all for it. It’s the best tool we have to reduce costs.” The benefits of a
fair and open competition are clear: they allow the best air frame to win. Georgia’s aerospace workers are ready to showcase their cutting-edge talents.
