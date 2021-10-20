I have seen two letters to the editor, one on Sept. 11 and one on Oct. 5, providing misinformation about ivermectin, which is not a drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19. One writer cited an article in a magazine with zero scientific credibility that provided unsubstantiated claims about ivermectin studies. As of this time, there have been no reproducible studies published in peer reviewed journals demonstrating ivermectin effectiveness against COVID-19. There are misguided professionals in every field and those making unsubstantiated claims about ivermectin effectiveness fall into that category.
On Oct. 5, another writer made the misleading claim that ivermectin received a Nobel Prize for its anti-malarial properties. It did not. It received the Nobel Prize in 2015 for its efficacy in treating River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, as well as other parasitic diseases, not as a treatment for any virus.
While it is true as stated in the letter that it is on the WHO list of essential medicines, it is there for the treatment of filarial worms only, not COVID-19.
I beseech you to get your COVID-19 advice from trustworthy health care professionals and scientists relying on documented peer-reviewed COVID-19 research. Those professionals will inform you that the best and safest weapon against COVID-19 is one of the readily available, free vaccines.
