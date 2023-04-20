In Wisconsin in the 2008 election for their assembly 56% of the votes went to Democrats and they won 52% of the seats. After the 2010 census Republicans proposed an assembly reapportionment map that was adopted. In the first election using that map, Democrats won 53% of the assembly votes but only 39% of the assembly seats.
After the 2020 census the Tennessee reapportionment resulted in the city of Nashville which had given Joe Biden 65% of their presidential vote found that the Republican state government had split the city into three congressional districts. No one in those three districts was elected from the city. The Republicans now hold a super majority of the seats in state House of Representatives. Because they can the House has now expelled two young Black representatives.
Cobb county has turned progressively bluer since the 2016 election when the county surprised all of us by voting for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Each subsequent election cycle has seen higher and higher levels of Democratic voting. As a result the Republicans at the statehouse spoke of putting communities of interest together. One would have thought that would mean that Cobb County which has a population almost precisely equal to the census result for a house seat would be given a seat featuring the county as the central area. Instead, south Cobb was considered a community of interest with counties bordering Tennessee. I suppose the majority black voters in South Cobb shares a viewpoint with Margorie Taylor Greene. Rich McCormick, who lost to a Democrat in the seventh district in 2020 is now a Republican serving Cobb County. The two share parts of Cobb with Barry Loudermilk of Cartersville. I do not know if a Republican or Democrat would win a majority in Cobb County. But I knew in 2020 that we would never get an opportunity to find out.
So far Georgia has not made the kind of miscues that states like Tennessee or Wisconsin. This week Wisconsin had an election for a new Supreme Court judge. The office is supposedly non-partisan but the candidate with ties to the Republicans lost by over 200,00 votes. Because the state’s population is almost evenly divided these results reflect what happens when political parties use gerrymandering to permit the minority party to control the electorate and do foolish things.
