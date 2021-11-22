Dear Editor:
My family has lived in Cobb County since the 1940s. During this time, Cobb has grown from a population of 38,000 to 768,000+. Not only has our community grown in size, but we’ve also grown in diversity.
A lead story of the 2020 Census is the increasing diversity of Cobb. Demographic data shows that non-Hispanic whites constitute a plurality, but not a majority, of residents. White Cobb Countians who aren’t Hispanic or Latino make up 48.2% of the population. The white alone share declined from 62.2% to 50.6%. Cobb is 51% female and the 14th-most Hispanic county in the state. The proportion of Cobb Countians who are Black, Asian, Hispanic or two+ races increased. (Source: MDJ)
While Cobb has expanded, the Congressional maps (drawn by legislators) split Cobb into four districts. This is “cracking” to the highest degree, a blatant effort to ignore the growth of Cobb, and an attempt to divide and diminish our choices, voices, and votes.
It's not lost on Cobb that the shift of lines to move predominantly black and brown communities from District 13 to 14 dilutes our voices. We see the shifts in Districts 6 and 7 that further split the power of residents.
What the Georgia House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee proposes for Cobb, the third largest county in Georgia, is a rigged system. What they are doing shows us that they're aware of the power that people of color and women hold, and they’ll do whatever it takes, including drawing nonsensical districts, to retain control. This is an effort to structure the lines so that they align with partisan politics—a cowardly attempt to stifle change.
The better answer for fair representation and robust democracy would be a single competitive Congressional District for Cobb following county lines.
Cobb meets the population requirements for a Congressional District and includes communities of interest. A unified Cobb would offer competitive races and holistic representation.
The Georgia House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee has the power to make better redistricting decisions. They have the mandate and technology to ensure that increasing diversity is recognized. But if they refuse, ultimately it is the people who have the power to create a better democracy.
We should not concede to gerrymandering and pre-determined election results. Let’s not lower standards for fairness. Instead let’s continue speaking up to ensure democracy is not manipulated. Let’s continue working together for a fair way forward!
Lisa Campbell
Kennesaw
