As a mother, it breaks your heart to see your children suffer. So when my daughter was hospitalized at a young age due to complications from Type 1 diabetes, I was beside myself. At the time, I knew nothing about the disease. I did everything I could to learn about what my daughter was going through. Nurses taught me how to administer her insulin and our whole family worked together to monitor everything she was eating.
My family struggled to adjust to the new life that came with my daughter’s unexpected diagnosis. We soon learned that diabetes brings not just personal struggles, but financial hardships. In 1996, a vial of Eli Lilly insulin cost $21. Today, that same vial costs $275. Diabetics today pay an average of $6,000 each year for insulin, placing a heavy burden on families like mine.
Senator Warnock’s bill in the Senate will cap the price of insulin at $35 a month, making insulin affordable for the over 1 million Georgians with diabetes. Nobody should have to choose between buying groceries for their family and paying for life-saving medication. His legislation would give families like mine much-needed relief.
For years, my now 54-year-old daughter struggled to afford insulin. Although she is able to pay for her insulin now, she still must factor it into every financial decision she makes, from groceries to putting her kids through college, adding yet another stressor and hardship into her life. That’s why it’s a relief to see Reverend Warnock taking action on this critical issue that burdens too many Georgians.
My family was fortunate to be able to cope with our daughter’s diabetes, but with today’s insulin prices, we might have been one of millions of families who cannot say the same. Every diabetic American deserves affordable insulin, and I am grateful Senator Warnock is fighting for Georgians like my daughter in the Senate.
