Back-to-school time and education is on everyone's mind. Are you committed to educational excellence in Georgia? Then duplicate Arizona’s School choice legislation HB2853 in Georgia!
Arizona has passed HB2853 to establish Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) to promote school choice for all of the children in Arizona. Fund students not systems, what a concept. Introducing competition into education will allow excellence to become the standard by which all educational efforts will be measured and elevated. Government schools are a one-size-fits-all enterprise. Students are not uniform little widgets and parents best know their children and can be counted on to act in their best interest. You may say not every parent can be counted on to act in their child’s best interest. The default condition is the availability of government schools whose standard will have been raised by the competition provide by ESAs.
Arizona’s HB2853 puts 90% of a child’s state funding into the ESA for parents to use as best fits their child’s educational needs. In Arizona this equals about $7,000 at present. Full information is available through the Arizona Dept. of Education site. https://www.azed.gov/esa/
Monopoly is a hindrance to opportunity, competition stifles mediocrity.
