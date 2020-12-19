As city leaders, our job is to be ready to respond to emergencies, and most of us have faced the devastating consequences of tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and economic downturns. COVID-19 has presented us with a new emergency — an unrelenting and unprecedented natural disaster in the form of a public health crisis: a pervasive, airborne virus — and despite the scope and scale of this disaster, as always local governments have adapted and stepped up to make sure everyone has clean water to drink and wash our hands, safe roads to drive on, trash is picked up, and no disruptions to the delivery of police, fire and public health services.
As the pandemic continues, state and local governments are facing substantial and yet uncertain budget challenges due both to severe revenue declines and increasing service demands related to the pandemic. “Revenue reductions” is just another way of saying “cuts to services that the public needs most in a time of crisis.”
CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds approved earlier this year helped cities and counties address some immediate needs. However, economists as well as Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly argued that more fiscal relief for state and local governments is needed to sustain U.S. economic recovery, warning of dire consequences if further fiscal support is not provided. Local governments across the nation are in urgent need of a financial lifeline to prevent the interruption of essential operations and services and to keep emergency responders, sanitation workers, public works, utility and repair crews and others on the job.
Many people don't realize how crucial state and local governments are economically. However, state and local governments make up one of the nation's largest industries, and they have a much greater economic impact than many understand.
State governments, local governments and public colleges in aggregate employ almost 19 million people, one in seven of all workers nationally. More people work for these governments than in manufacturing, construction, leisure and hospitality and retail and wholesale trade.
State and local government expenditures, as reported by the Census Bureau, represent nearly 19 percent of GDP and more than 21 percent of personal income.
In Georgia, state and local governments employ about 600,000 people (433,000 or 72% of the total work in local government) and they pay about $26.9 billion per year in wages and salaries (local governments account for $19.7 billion or 73% of the total).
In addition to paying employees and providing public services, state and local governments are substantial buyers of goods and services from private businesses. By one estimate, state and local governments spend as much as $2 trillion each year purchasing goods and services from private businesses. When a state or a county repairs a road or bridge, private contractors are hired to do the work. Governments buy computers, furniture, vehicles and other equipment from private business. These governments also purchase materials and supplies, including motor fuel, electricity and natural gas, books, paper, software and chemicals.
One important policy response among cities during the pandemic has been small business stabilization. Businesses with fewer than 100 workers account for about one-third of national employment and serve as vital anchors in local communities. Around the state and country, cities are stepping up to provide temporary relief to businesses through low-interest loans, grants and technical assistance. Many communities in Georgia implemented grant programs to support small businesses using CARES Act funds, but as those funds expire, so does our ability to extend relief to our local business owners. Local governments also provide the necessary permits and approvals for commercial, industrial, manufacturing and all private sector development. Cities and towns are the primary gate through which a safe and efficient re-opening of our nation’s economy will occur.
Every Georgian is in the path of this disaster; many have already been left in its wake. If Congress doesn’t take immediate action to provide relief to residents, businesses and state and local governments, everybody suffers. Now is the time for Congress to act to bring relief to the communities that are suffering and will continue to struggle in the coming years.
On behalf of GMA and our 537 cities and the thousands of mayors, council members, city managers, city clerks, public safety personnel, sanitation workers and all essential local government workers, we are calling on Congress to approve federal COVID-19 relief legislation that includes direct aid to all local governments. The future of our communities depends on this relief. City leaders are doing our part, but we can’t do this alone.
Vince Williams, Mayor, City of Union City; Georgia Municipal Association President
Jim Thornton, Mayor, City of LaGrange; GMA First Vice President
Julie Smith, Mayor, City of Tifton; GMA Second Vice President; Chair, GMA Federal Policy Council
Michelle Cooper Kelly, Council Member City of Marietta; GMA Third Vice President
Phil Best, Mayor, City of Dublin, GMA Immediate-Past President
Larry Hanson, Executive Director, GMA
