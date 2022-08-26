I am writing in response to Dan Flynn’s column “Georgia opioid addiction scenario in 2022” in the MDJ on Aug. 17. I was saddened that he did not mention or give any credit to the Davis Direction Foundation for “providing a path to treatment and recovery for non-violent addicts.”
The Zone at 32 Fairground St.is doing that every day. They offer a safe haven for addicts, with counseling, a coffee shop, a gym, musical instruments and an art studio to use. They are a Recovery Community Organization.
To finance this, they operate three ReZone facilities: one in the basement of the Zone, which has clothing; the other is a thrift boutique; and the last which is adjacent to the Zone has furniture and gift items.
Also, every year a gala is held called “And The Winner Is…” and through a silent auction more funds are raised to help addicts on their road to recovery. This past Sunday, Aug. 14, the gala was held at Mount Paran Christian school. At this gala, part of the program was testimonies of former addicts. The stage was filled with these recovering addicts who had found the Zone (30 plus).
Our community is fortunate to have the Zone. Thanks to Missy Owen, the director, who also lost her son Davis to an overdose.
Please support the ReZone stores and purchase Narcan (a treatment used to reverse a drug overdose).
