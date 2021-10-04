We have high gas prices, rising inflation and millions of Americans still unemployed. So I am dumbfounded as to why politicians in Washington, D.C. just approved a $3.5 trillion budget that hikes taxes and adds to the national debt. The so-called “budget” is packed to the gills with special interest goodies, like clean energy tax credits and subsidies—none of which will help families put food on their tables or help the jobless find employment. And how can Congress think that tax increases on businesses and individuals are good ideas in this economy?
To make matters worse, Democrats also plan to have government bureaucrats stick their noses in the Medicare prescription drug program. They claim they want to help seniors by saving them money, but the reality is Democrats dislike the pharmaceutical companies and are always looking for ways to cast them as the bad guys. Plus, they need ways to pay for this Congressional spending spree which means any money “saved” won’t make it to seniors’ pocket. It also means their access to prescribed medicines is about to become limited.
But we can’t hold both parties responsible for this mess because the Democrats are pushing the budget through Congress on a partisan line vote with senators Warnock and Ossoff falling right in line. If they can’t stand up against Chuck Schumer, how can we expect them to stand up for Georgians? Food for thought for the next election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.