MDJ columnist Foley’s article on June 3 is another example of intentionally misplaced blame. It’s an egregious foul for Democrats to deliberately mischaracterize certain guns. An AR-15 is not an "Assault Rifle/Weapon of War." Civilians cannot own military (automatic) weapons, which defines an assault weapon. AR refers to the original manufacturer "Armalite," not "Assault Rifle." A single action, single-shot rifle is like any other. The AR-15 is simply an assault rifle/weapon lookalike – period! Blaming guns is like blaming the pencil used by the student to cheat on the final exam, like blaming the hammer for a misplaced nail, like blaming the car driven by the drunken driver who killed the innocent family ramming into their car. Really ...?
Any murder is unacceptable, no matter the method used. We do have many laws (many unenforced in blue cities) in place to help curb these instances. There are universal background check laws in place, but if you fail to feed the database the “red flag” information on these delinquents, it’s obviously ineffective. Place the “personal” responsibility where it belongs and work to identify these sociopaths early, which in most cases could and should have been done. Foley conveniently balked at the Chicago example but the inconvenient truth is, Chicago outlawed guns long ago and still is the gun murder capital of the US.
(2) comments
You can call it a "nice try" but I will settle for "poor effort".......
Murray, THANKS for the explanation of what AR REALLY means!! That was needed BADLY so THANKS again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.