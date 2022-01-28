As noted by countless other letter writers, it is beyond understanding why the self-touted "Metro Atlanta's Only Conservative Editorial Voice," continues to print the party-line screed penned by Kevin Emmet Foley. In Foley's column on Jan. 21, he opines that "There can never be equality until a Black person in a minority voting precinct can walk into a polling place as easily as I do in Kennesaw, a largely white, conservative precinct."
First of all, the Black population in Kennesaw is considerable — almost double the percentage of Black persons in the U.S. (25.36% versus 12.8%, according to the Census Bureau). But even Foley doesn't claim Black people are disenfranchised in Kennesaw. Moreover, it takes no quantum leap to deduce that the election personnel manning the polls in a "minority voting precinct," would themselves likely be minorities. Thus, Foley infers that Black polling personnel are discriminating against Black voters, and are somehow preventing their fellow Blacks from "easily walking into a polling place." Or, is Foley just uninformed enough to believe that the majority of poll workers in the City of South Fulton, for instance, are white?
If Foley constrained himself to flights of fancy, such as his unsubstantiated claim that President Reagan "reluctantly" signed into law the MLK, Jr. holiday, his diatribes would be bad enough, but your columnist insists on pejorative asides unworthy of any serious publication, such as his reference to the recent Georgia election security legislation as Gov. "Kemp's anti-democratic, anti-American pig ... a filth-smeared swine," and "Jim Crow in a suit and tie the governor proudly wears."
Of course, name-calling is the last refuge of one who cannot articulate any facts to support the contention that requiring photo identification to vote, or any of the other provisions of the legislation, has the intent or the effect of preventing Black voters from "easily walking into a polling place." To maintain any level of journalistic integrity, the Journal should do one of two things--either can Foley, or rewrite the masthead of the Journal's editorial page.
