While I appreciate Kevin Foley’s concern for the downtrodden of the world (“The Singing Cowboy’s Code and his widow’s wise words,” January 27), we need to consider the following regarding illegal immigration at our southern border.
First, while Mr. Foley creatively tries to blame the border migrant surge on GOP governors and MAGA media, it is President Biden’s policies that have encouraged the world to show up at our doorstep. There are even media reports of migrants giving thanks to President Biden at the border.
Second, what is the limit on how many people can come to the U.S.? Is it 15 million, 30 million, 150 million, 2 billion, the whole world? Without a limiting factor on an invitation to the world, our country will collapse.
Third, as many have said, we cannot have both open borders and a welfare state, or again, the country will collapse. In fact, the Democratic mayors of some large, non-border cities already have been complaining about the demands of caring for relatively small numbers of migrants. Imagine how the border states are faring.
Finally, illegal immigration raises critical issues of national security. The southern border is a key entry point for fentanyl and gangs.
We need effective border security, period. I also would love to see legal immigration increased and illegal immigration driven to near zero. The current model is horribly broken, and I have little faith that the Biden administration will do anything about it.
(1) comment
Without borders, we don't have a country! Democrats haven't figured that out yet!
