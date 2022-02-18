Remember this number: 943.
The fantastic business climate in Georgia has spurred rapid growth in our state, especially in Metro Atlanta. When we think growth, we think traffic. We also might think about the increases in economic impact to our area, the influxes of new students in our schools and any number of other obvious changes that can affect our daily lives.
As the chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Georgia Public Service Commission, I think about all those new telephones in all those new offices and in the pockets of all those new employees.
In October 2020, the PSC was informed that Georgia was simply running out of phone numbers. As we did in 2010, in 1998 and in 1995, we have to add a new area code.
That’s the 943 number I said to remember.
Originally, the PSC was informed that the new area code would be needed by the second quarter of 2023. The timeline has moved up significantly. We now expect people to start seeing the 943 area code by the middle of March this year.
All current customers will keep their phone numbers and area codes. But, if you live in the Atlanta Metro area and get a new phone line, you may be assigned a 943 number. If you’re calling Atlanta from a different part of the state, you may have to start dialing 943 along with the usual 404, 770, 678 and 470 area codes.
This new area code will “overlay” the existing area codes in the Metro area. In 1995, Metro Atlanta saw its first new area code since the original 404 was established. Metro areas outside the city of Atlanta started using 770. City residents kept 404. In 1998, the 678 area code was added as an overlay. Instead of dividing up the new code geographically, it was added to the mix of 404 and 770 area codes when new numbers were assigned. In 2010, the 470 area code was likewise overlaid. After 943 is implemented, it should be another 10 years before Georgia needs another new area code.
The Georgia Public Service Commission approved the new 943 area code and its implementation, but the assigning of the number – and the number itself – was provided by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). The North American Numbering Plan services 20 countries including the U.S. and Canada but also many Caribbean nations such as the Dominican Republic and Turks & Caicos.
Each area code can handle about 7.9 million individual phone numbers. In the 1990s, with fax machines, pagers and dial-up computer modems, the phone numbers started piling up. Those devices may be gone but now, but with cell phones, the numbers are still increasing rapidly. Where once, Georgians typically had one phone line for a household, each individual Georgian now has his or her own number. Some people have a home phone, a work phone, a personal cell phone and a work cell phone. That’s a lot of phone numbers. At least now numbers are kept in our “contacts” file. Imagine trying to remember all those phone numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.