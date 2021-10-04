Dear Editor:
Cobb is blessed to have one of the top Chambers of Commerce in the nation working alongside large and thriving business associations that promote community and a sense of generosity rarely seen elsewhere. The Chamber and the Associations have typically fought for transit and education concerns and more recently the historic effort to fight this pandemic. All of these are important actions and their work continues to be necessary. But there comes a time when these organizations need to take a more public position fighting for Main Street and that time is now.
The US House Ways and Means Committee has drafted a tax increase that as a share of GDP would be the largest since 1968. The top individual tax rates would rise to 39.6 percent for individuals making $400,000 and couples making $450,000. Candidate Biden suggested these rates were appropriate for significantly higher incomes. Double income professionals have likely worked their entire career to enjoy a small window of time with such incomes. On top of this, the onerous Medicare payroll tax and ObamaCare investment surcharges brings your Federal bill to over 40 percent.
Small businesses will be hammered with higher individual rates including a new 3.8 percent surcharge on their income as the proposal drops the 20 percent qualified deductions. The result will be fewer job opportunities and fewer pay increases for employees. In other words lower growth. The notion that this legislation only affects high income Americans is fanciful. There’s 96 Billion in new taxes on nicotine and smoking and 900 Billion that will be passed along to consumers and shareholders. This on top of Fed predictions for 5 percent inflation in 2022 and 4 percent in 2024.
This is a time for both parties to accept responsibility and stand up for the men and women who build our great country. Their government has largely forgotten them during this pandemic while Corporate giants have enjoyed record performances. Chairwoman Cupid has spoken about the need for her party to be seen more favorably among the business community. I agree completely. Speaking out against this train wreck would be a great start. And the Republicans are far from off the hook. Perhaps they have even more on the line. The party wants to be for populism and workers- a failure here would just demonstrate Country Clubs and CEO’s are more in fashion than welders and nurses.
We were silent when Keystone, a routine Pipeline was dropped. Today our energy prices are soaring and our independence is in question. We can’t afford to be silent again. In an economy with continued restrictions our window for success is narrower than ever.
Ryan Blythe
Founder of Georgia Trade School
Acworth
