Fear is a great motivator. Fear is the weapon of choice for those who want to morph our great capitalist economic system into socialism. Scare them into submission to any ridiculous mandate and you’ve got them hooked.
Why do you suppose no leftist ever mentions the survival rate (99.05%) of those who have contracted COVID-19? Has there been any effort to define death with COVID-19 from deaths from COVID-19? Haven’t seen it anywhere. If you saw an easy way to pick up some extra government largesse and you ran a hospital, just claim any one with COVID-19 died from it. Whose going to examine the real cause? The left control the government and media. No creditable science questioning the hysteria produced by this cabal of fools is permitted to be uttered.
Do you really believe with all the great scientific minds in this country that reject the scare and fear tactics being used to promote shutting down our economy that no one can dispute or contradict the numbers being produced? Scientists all over the world have done studies proving little children are practically immune from the virus. Granted there are children who have died with the virus, but was it because of the virus or from the virus ... we surely don’t know that statistic.
The masks! How many studies have substantiated the fact that they are practically worthless and even detrimental to young children? How about those “life-saving” shots? Oh, you mean they don’t prevent you from contracting COVID-19? Maybe a booster will save you. How many directions have these scaremongers taken to cower the sheeple of America? Masks good, bad, maybe, wear two! Question: how many masks did you see worn at any college football game this past weekend?
