Dear Editor:
As we launch in 2023, it seems like the only thing going down in price is the Stock Market. Our hard-earned retirement accounts are shrinking, and our buying power has been reduced with inflation. The energy world that I live in has been impacted by the economy too, but there is a silver lining. Here is how I see the year shaking out.
The natural gas commodity market is up, and that means higher heating bills across the country. The Ukrainian crisis has had a compounding effect on energy prices. As Europe tried to wean itself off Russian gas, they imported more from the United States, and that impacted our supply, causing prices to rise here. Back home, federal taxes have or will soon take effect on methane and coal and those eventually get passed on to ratepayers.
States across the country, including Georgia, are due for expansive grid improvements, including new power plants like Vogtle. That means electric bills rise to cover plant construction, transformer upgrades, new transmission lines and smart technology—to name a few. And the move away from coal is not free—as you might guess. Imported wind power, home grown solar and hydroelectric dam improvements are reflected on utility bills too. But all of these make our grid better
Electric vehicle infrastructure, which also impacts the grid, is in its infancy. Billions of federal dollars will pour into the charger networks. Georgia hopes that our new EV plants from Rivian and Hyundai will be magnetic in attracting ancillary EV-related businesses. Our Blue Bird bus factory is churning out EV buses, and Augusta has been making EVs before they were cool through Club Car and E-Z-GO manufacturing plants. All of these vehicles use electricity that has to come from some source, whether renewable or not. Georgia has less than 40,000 electric vehicles registered now and preparing for over a million new EVs in Georgia by 2030 will require significant upgrades—especially if they all plug-in at 5pm everyday
Solar continues to grow—especially in Georgia. We are striving to be in the top five states in the nation in the next few years. Surprisingly, our solar, especially that in rural Georgia, is some of our most economical energy in the state. While some utilities in other states pay more for utility scale solar, our Public Service Commission created a more sustainable approach than our West Coast friends—without placing subsidies on non-solar customers. But adding solar in massive South Georgia fields means that we must build more infrastructure to move the power where needs are growing.
The good news is that natural gas prices will eventually decrease. EVs have a lower cost of ownership for motorists. And the smart, energy efficient technology available to homeowners will help save money too. For more about how to save money, listen to my “Energy Matters with Commissioner Echols” podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Commissioner Tim Echols
Vice-Chair, GA PSC
Founder, Clean Energy Roadshow
