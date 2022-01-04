How might Marietta City Schools teach responsibility and leadership during this pandemic? Perhaps by modeling for students that sometimes we have to make hard decisions, even if they’re inconvenient or unpopular.
The current pandemic wave is marked by high transmissibility and full hospitals, and yet a recent MDJ interview with MCS leaders suggests we may not see a renewed mask mandate. We can all agree that masks are uncomfortable and afford only partial protection — even when worn appropriately. We should also recognize they’re part of the "multi-layered approach" that offers our best hope to avoid a return to remote learning.
As an MCS parent, I’m heartened that our in-school COVID numbers have been low and that the prevalent variants don’t appear to present great risks to our youth. And yet I’m deeply concerned for our faculty and staff, chiefly for their own health and safety, and secondarily for our reliance on their presence to keep schools open.
I hope MCS leaders will make good on the system’s professed principles of “safe, welcoming, and affirming spaces” and “caring and trusting relationships.” Mandating masks for the duration of this surge is our best bet to maintain in-school learning.
It will also model a valuable lesson about difficult decisions: sometimes the necessary course of action will require discipline and sacrifice, even as it meets ridicule and resistance. Our students deserve to learn this and other lessons in person. MCS, do the right thing: mandate masks to keep our school buildings open.
