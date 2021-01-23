There is no word for "goodbye" in the Cherokee language.
Instead, members of the Cherokee Nation say "denadagohvyu," which means "until we meet again."
My mother, who is part Cherokee, taught my brother and me to live by this concept. We never say goodbye. It's always, "See you later!" or similar parting words.
I bring this up because by the time you read this, I will have worked my final day at the MDJ.
I was a newlywed when I began working here. What I thought would be a temporary gig to get me into the same state as my new husband turned into a 13-year career writing and editing countless articles, photo captions, columns and letters.
In short, I became the journalist I am today.
I had some excellent teachers. I consider myself fortunate to have encountered the late Otis Brumby Jr., Jay Whorton, Bill Kinney and Joe Kirby before they all went to cover that next great assignment in the sky. I've told others who worked a long time with these men I am envious they experienced such a great novel on journalism, while I only "read" the first chapter before that book had to be returned.
I've become a stronger writer and editor during my time here, but I've also learned how brave I can be. Thirteen years ago, I never imagined I would interview lawmakers, school superintendents and leaders of major businesses.
Senior editor Jon Gillooly remembers when he first asked me to cover an assignment. "You want me to what?!" was my reaction. I wasn't really keen on talking to people I didn't know. Now, I will cold call anybody to get information.
While generally working nights, weekends and holidays, my stint at the MDJ gave me some unique opportunities I never would have experienced otherwise. Once, I ate breakfast sitting next to former first lady Rosalynn Carter. I was told not to ask her any political questions during the meal. I lived up to my part of the bargain, but when her handlers said, "OK, it's time for her to go," I demanded, "WAIT!" and made sure I got in a question before she was whisked off.
(Remember what I said about learning to be brave?)
I got to ride in a helicopter! I rode a roller coaster with former Cobb Commission Chair Tim Lee and his grandson, too. Never did take off in a C-130, but I'll keep my hopes up.
I've also cried with grieving mothers and World War II veterans. I was in the office the day Cooper Harris died in the backseat of a car. He was days older than my own son.
I've designed front pages covering major world and local events. I've read letters from ordinary people who just want their voices heard. I've had people pray for me.
I never expected any of that, yet I am glad for it.
I was 14 when my dad — a fellow journalist — had me tag along for "Take Your Daughter to Work Day." I essentially grew up in newsrooms and, to be honest, was mostly looking forward to spending a day with my dad during an "excused absence" from school.
Little did I know he would sit me down in front of a computer and have me write up a story on child literacy. It was read on air — on national TV. My dad says I floated out of the control room after that experience. I wanted to be a journalist ever since.
After college, I worked in radio, TV and at this newspaper. I discovered I have a talent for copy editing stories. I enjoy finding mistakes and asking questions to make articles clearer or more interesting.
Now I'm taking those copy editing skills to a larger company. Fortunately, I'm not moving out of Cobb County, so you may still see my byline from time to time.
Thank you to my coworkers, past and present, especially my husband, assistant sports editor Eli Boorstein. We've cried, laughed, grumbled and experienced some long nights together (including two where we were snowed in overnight at the office). I don't want to list any other names lest I forget someone, but I've learned from every one of you.
Thank you to those reading this for simply taking the time to see what I have to say.
Denadagohvyu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.