The day after Thanksgiving, I decided to wear a Christmas sweatshirt.
That would have been sacrilegious in my household growing up. My family has always been firm believers of celebrating Advent first, Christmas later.
But the way 2020 has been, I just needed some Christmas, right that very minute. As the season of Advent reminds us something better is coming, I didn’t think the Almighty would mind too much.
Because the sweatshirt design is an inside joke for musicians — it says “Silent Night” with a measure of rest, aka “silence,” on a night-blue background — I decided to post a picture of it on social media for my musically inclined friends to enjoy.
What surprised me was how many people from different walks of life reacted favorably to it. Even two of my fellow columnists who don’t agree politically “liked” it.
Those responses got me thinking. What else binds us together in these trying, fractious times?
I read your letters to the editor. Please don’t throw tomatoes if your letter wasn’t published, or if you disagree with one that was. The MDJ wants to show a range of opinions on diverse topics our readers are thinking about.
On days I process those submissions, I can get depressed after reading the vitriol that’s coming from all sides. I worry we’ll get to a point where we won’t contribute to a worthy cause because its founders are the “wrong” religion, or we’ll avoid visiting a local restaurant because its owners are the “wrong” political party.
We just emerged from an election where half of our nation thinks the other half made a mistake. And we, as lucky Georgians, will further be reminded throughout Advent, Christmas and New Year’s how much we don’t see eye to eye as we await the Senate runoffs.
I firmly believe, however, that healing can begin at home. Therefore, I have two challenges for everyone who reads this column.
The first can start today: Smile and say, “Hello. Merry Christmas!” to neighbors and strangers alike. And don’t get into a snit if they reply “Happy holidays” instead. We are all God’s children, but not all are Christians. We should be respectful of that.
Conversely, if you are a nonbeliever, don’t be offended by the greeting. It is a way to show kindness to one another. And we can all say “thank you” to anyone who offers either salutation.
The second challenge will have to wait until we can gather without social distancing. Hopefully, a coronavirus vaccine will arrive soon and the movers and shakers in our community can get back to organizing events that make Cobb such a great county to live in.
Here’s what I propose: Members of the Cobb Republican and Democrat organizations should perform a service project together, such as Adopt-a-Mile or the Great Allatoona Cleanup. The idea could be adopted by different congregations or rival schools as well.
All those who are able-bodied enough to participate should team up with members FROM DIFFERENT SIDES OF THE AISLE.
You can keep politics/religion/sports out of the conversation to keep things civil. Although, when picking up beer cans from the side of the road or hauling out tires from the lake, I doubt many conversations will get volatile. I’ve been involved in similar activities and it’s hard, albeit rewarding, work. Why waste energy arguing on politics when you need it to guess what that strange discarded item once was?
Those who can’t participate in the service project could prepare a potluck meal for everyone to enjoy afterward. Again, I’d hope people from differing organizations would work together.
The idea is to get to know your neighbors and find what makes us similar instead of different. What are your shared interests? Playing golf? Musical jokes like the one on my sweatshirt? You may make a new friend.
Since I’ve dipped my toe into the raging river that is U.S. politics, I want to say congratulations to a fellow alumna of my high school. Kate Bedingfield was a sophomore when I was a senior at Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs. She gave an amazing performance in “The Princess and the Pea” after I graduated, and I’m sure she’ll be just as amazing in her new role: White House communications director for President-elect Joe Biden.
It doesn’t matter to me what political beliefs she and I have. I just think it’s cool someone who also endured the school with no windows (really!) has gone on to such great heights.
Congrats, Kate! And merry Christmas, everyone! Better things are coming. That’s a promise.
